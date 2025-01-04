Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, a key figure in India's nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, passed away on Saturday at the age of 88. His death was confirmed by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Rajagopala Chidambaram, saying the veteran nuclear scientist will continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X on Saturday, December 4, PM Modi wrote: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities.”

“He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation and his efforts will inspire generations to come,” the prime minister said.

Rajagopala Chidambaram was born in 1936