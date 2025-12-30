Who was Richard Smallwood? Grammy winning legendary Gospel singer passes away

Richard Smallwood, one of the most influential figures in contemporary gospel music, has died at the age of 77.

Grammy winner Richard Smallwood passes away He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 December, at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in Maryland, succumbing to complications of kidney failure, his representatives confirmed.

Smallwood’s death marks the end of a remarkable career as a classically trained composer, pianist and vocalist whose work reshaped the landscape of gospel music and lifted the spirits of millions around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read | James Ransone’s 2021 sexual abuse allegation resurfaces after his death

His childhood and early life Born Richard Lee Smallwood in Atlanta on 30 November 1948, he was raised in Washington, D.C., where his stepfather served as a Baptist pastor.

Smallwood displayed musical talent from a young age, reportedly playing piano in church by the age of seven and later pursuing formal study at Howard University, where he graduated cum laude in both classical vocal performance and piano, and went on to earn a master’s degree in divinity.

His grounding in classical music and deep roots in gospel informed a distinctive sound that blended choral tradition with rich harmonies and spiritual depth.

His legacy and career Smallwood’s professional recording career began with the formation of The Richard Smallwood Singers in the early 1980s.

Advertisement

Their eponymous 1982 debut album remained on Billboard’s Gospel chart for an extraordinary 87 weeks, establishing him as a leading voice in the genre. The follow-up album Psalms earned Smallwood his first Grammy nomination, one of eight he would receive over his career.

He also won a Grammy Award for his work on the Quincy Jones-produced gospel project ‘Handel’s Messiah: A Soulful Celebration’, alongside multiple Dove and Stellar Awards recognising his contributions to inspirational music.

Among Smallwood’s best-known compositions was the anthem ‘Total Praise’, written in 1996 during a period of personal sorrow. The song, with its soaring chorus and heartfelt message of trust in God, has become a staple of church choirs worldwide and a symbol of faith for countless listeners.

Advertisement

Also Read | Whitney Houston dies, age 48

Another cornerstone of his repertoire, ‘I Love the Lord’, gained wider prominence when Whitney Houston featured it on the soundtrack of the 1996 film ‘The Preacher’s Wife’, contributing to one of the best-selling gospel albums of all time.

His music was also recorded by artists such as Destiny’s Child, Yolanda Adams and Kelly Price, extending his influence beyond traditional gospel circles.

Smallwood’s legacy extended beyond recordings. He performed at prestigious venues including the White House and toured internationally, bringing gospel music to diverse audiences. In 2006 he was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, a testament to his lasting impact on the genre. Washington, D.C., proclaimed a “Richard Smallwood Day” in his honour in 2023, recognising his contributions to the city’s cultural and spiritual life.

Advertisement

Richard Smallwood is survived by his extended family, including brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, as well as numerous protégés and fans within the global gospel community.