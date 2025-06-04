Who was Sana Yousaf, 17-year-old Pakistani influencer killed for 'rejecting man'

Seventeen-year-old TikTok creator Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her home in Islamabad’s Sector G-13 on Sunday. According to police sources cited by SAMAA TV, the attacker was a guest at her residence. After speaking with her briefly outside, he entered the house and shot her twice at close range, killing her instantly. The suspect fled the scene immediately, and was later arrested.

Advertisement

Umar Hayat, a 22-year-old man, was apprehended for the murder of the Pakistani TikTok star. He was tracked down and captured in Faisalabad, over 300 kilometres from Islamabad.



Read | Punjab YouTuber tried to erase traces of his links with Pakistanis after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest: Top cop

Who was Sana Yousaf? Born on June 2, 2008 in Upper Chitral, a remote region in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sana belonged to a family of activists. Her father is a well-known local campaigner. Sana built a strong social media presence by blending Chitrali folk music, traditional dress, and dance with outspoken support for girls’ education and women’s rights.

She gained a large following on TikTok and Instagram, crossing half a million followers. Though still in her first year of medical school, Sana’s content was seen as a challenge to conventional norms. Her personality led to comparisons with actress Hania Aamir.



Read | Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman: ‘Viral video ruined my life,’ influencer explains why she has remained silent

Advertisement

Police Investigation Her “gruesome and cold-blooded” murder was driven by rejection and obsession, according to the police. "It was a case of repeated rejections. The boy was trying to reach out to her time and again," Islamabad police chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said during a news conference.

"It was a gruesome and cold-blooded murder," Rizvi added.

Speaking at a press conference on May 3, Rizvi said that 22-year-old Umar Hayat had tried many times to contact Sana after she turned him down. He wanted to be friends with the TikTok star and even showed up at her birthday party on May 29. “Umar tried to meet her for seven to eight hours but failed,” the IG said.

Advertisement

On the day of the murder, he again waited outside her home for several hours. After being rejected once more, Umar forced his way into the house and shot Sana.

A Worrying Pattern of Violence Against Influencers Sana’s death is part of a disturbing trend. In January, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was allegedly murdered in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle for refusing to quit TikTok. According to ARY News, both men were arrested and confessed.

In 2016, social media personality Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother in a case that sparked international outrage and a national debate on women’s rights in Pakistan.

These incidents raise alarm about growing violence against young women who are visible online. Critics say such acts aim to silence self-expression and reinforce outdated notions of “honour”.

Advertisement

Public Outrage and Calls for Justice News of Sana’s death triggered widespread anger and sorrow on social media. Hashtags like #JusticeForSanaYousaf and #StopHonourKillings began trending on X (formerly Twitter). One user pointed out, “She died on her birthday,” while another wrote, “Justice must be swift and firm.”

Women’s rights group Aurat March Pakistan issued a strong statement: “The murder of Sana Yousaf is not just a personal tragedy—it is a reflection of a systemic failure to protect women who dare to live with autonomy and pride.”

There is rising concern that women who find digital fame face increasing danger, especially in conservative communities.

Sana’s killing has once again put the spotlight on Pakistan’s honour killing laws and the lack of effective enforcement. While laws exist on paper, their real-world implementation remains weak.

Advertisement