Who was Sumeera Rajput? Pakistani TikTok star found dead at Sindh home

Pakistani TikTok content creator, Sumeera Rajput, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Sindh district. While no FIR has so far been registered, Sumeera Rajput's daughter has claimed that the Pakistani TikToker was poisoned.

According to Geo News, Ghotki District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh said Sumeera Rajput's daughter claimed some individuals poisoned her mother for turning down a marriage proposal. She said they had been pressuring her into a forced marriage.

The daughter alleged that her mother was given poisonous tablets, which led to her death.

Who was Sumeera Rajput? Sumeera Rajput was a TikTok content creator. She had 58,000 TikTok followers and more than one million likes. The content creator has a 15-year-old daughter.

According to the reports, she was found dead at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district on Saturday, July 26.

The deceased Pakistani TikToker's body was examined at a local hospital where no external signs of violence were found. Samples have also been sent for laboratory analysis, reported Gulf News.

The police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Sumeera Rajput's shocking death comes nearly a month after Pakistani TikToker was shot dead for rejecting ‘offers of friendship’

Pakistani TikTokers killed: Previous cases In June, 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her home in Islamabad. The content creator's alleged killer – 22-year-old Umar Hayat – had reportedly been harassing her for some time before the incident.

In the beginning of July, a teenage girl named Mehak Shahzadi was shot dead by her father in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, after she reportedly refused to delete her TikTok account. According to PTI, the officials described it as an ‘honour killing.’

