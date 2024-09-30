Who will succeed Jay Shah as BCCI secretary? 93rd AGM calls to accelerate succession plan

  • At the 93rd AGM of BCCI in Bengaluru on September 29, members called on Jay Shah to quickly find his successor to facilitate a smooth transition.

Updated30 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Jay Shah will take charge as the new ICC Chair in December. (AFP)
Jay Shah will take charge as the new ICC Chair in December. (AFP)

The 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held in Bengaluru yesterday i.e. on September 29.

During the meeting, attendees urged the current secretary, Jay Shah, to expedite the search for his successor to ensure a smooth transition of power, news agency PTI reported.

Though it was never an agenda of the meeting to discuss about the new secretary, however, state association representative who attended the AGM told PTI, “It was a normal request to keep all due process in place at the earliest as there will be clarity for us. Also, we have some big events like the IPL auction coming up, so it should not be like we will be handling everything at one go”

 

Who are the leading candidates to take over from Jay Shah as BCCI secretary?

Currently, the candidates vying to succeed Jay Shah include Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association; BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar; joint secretary Devajit Saikia; and Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association. However, a surprise contender could still emerge as the selection process unfolds.

Key takeaways from BCCI's 93rd AGM

During the AGM, Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were elected to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council. V Chamundeswarnath was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative and was also inducted into the IPL Governing Council.

BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar took to X and wrote, "Attended the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI with President Roger Binny and ICC President Jay Shah. Engaging discussions on key aspects took place in the presence of all the members. Excited to see the continued growth and success of Indian cricket."

The IPL Governing Council's recommendations for the 2025-2027 player auction cycle were approved, covering player retention and salary caps. Moreover, during the meeting, members affirmed BCCI’s status as a society, rejecting company conversion for tournaments like the IPL. On the other hand, the new 40 acres National Cricket Academy was also inaugurated in Bengaluru, designed to become the epicentre for nurturing cricketing talent and advancing sports science in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST
