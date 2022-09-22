‘Whoever becomes President…: Rahul Gandhi’s advice for next Congress chief

‘Whoever becomes President…: Rahul Gandhi’s advice for next Congress chief2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was asked if he has a piece of advice for the next Congress president. Here's how Rahul Gandhi responded
Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that whoever becomes the next President of the Congress should remember that being the party chief is an ideological post. On being asked if he has a piece of advice for the next Congress President, Rahul Gandhi said whoever becomes the chief should remember that “you represent a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India".
Another piece of advice he had for the contestants in the party's presidential polls was that: "You are taking a historic position which defines a particular view of India. Congress president is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system and vision of India."
With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, party leader Rahul Gandhi also said decisions, including that of “one-man, one-post", taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan are expected to be followed, in a sign that Ashok Gehlot, who is contesting for the Congress President polls, would not get to play another role, if he won the polls.
“What we decided at Udaipur we expect that commitment to be maintained," Rahul Gandhi said on one-man, one-post decision taken at chintan shivir.
On the nationwide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Gandhi said that "all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated."
"There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated," he added. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kerala amidst speculation as to who all would be contesting the party's presidential polls.
The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.
(With agency inputs)
