‘Who's he protecting in Delhi?’ asks Congress after J-K LG Manoj Sinha takes Pahalgam terror attack ‘responsibility’

The Congress party on Monday questioned who Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha is “protecting” by taking “responsibility” for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in South Kashmir on 22 April.

“He finally takes responsibility for ‘Pahalgam’ after 82 days of the attack. In doing so, who is he protecting in Delhi?” Congress leader Pawan Khera asked on X, sharing a report in which Sinha said in an interview that he takes full responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“How many days, weeks, months to also be held accountable and resign or get sacked?” Khera, who is also Chairman, Media & Publicity Department of the Congress party, asked.

In an interview with TOI, Sinha, who has completed five years in office, said what happened in Pahalgam was very unfortunate, calling it a security failure.

“Innocent people were brutally killed. I take full responsibility for the incident, which was undoubtedly a security failure. The common belief here has been that terrorists do not target tourists. The location where the attack took place is an open meadow. There is no facility or room for security forces to be present there,” Sinha told TOI.