In the midst of increasing tensions between the United States and China over alleged Chinese police stations, authorities in Shanghai interrogated employees at management consulting group Bain & Company -- the US management consulting firm. Two weeks ago, Chinese police landed at Bain's offices and seized computers and phones of the employees. People familiar with the raids at Bain’s offices said the Chinese police did not detain anybody. Some have mentioned that the Chinese officials have made more than one visit.

A Bain & Company spokesperson has confirmed the development at their offices and added that they were cooperating with the Chinese authorities. It is not yet known who was questioned and why.

“We can confirm that the Chinese authorities have questioned staff in our Shanghai office. We are cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities. At this time, we have no further comment," a company spokesperson said.

In March, an inquiry was launched into the products manufactured by Micron Technology, a US-based memory chip maker.

Just a few weeks before this incident, the Chinese authorities had also made a surprise visit to Mintz Group and detained five of their staff for “illegal" activities. The branch was also closed.

Following the recent raid of the Beijing office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group, foreign companies are growing more anxious about the safety of conducting business in China. The questioning of Bain & Company employees by Chinese police in Shanghai is expected to add to these concerns.

The recent raids have further strained the already tense relationship between Washington and Beijing, especially after the United States imposed restrictions on exports of high-tech equipment and semiconductor chips to China, largely impacting the Chinese industry.

To further disturb the ties between the two countries, police in New York have arrested two men for allegedly setting up a secret police station for a Chinese provincial police agency to collect information on opponents of the ruling Communist Party.

The two men who were arrested were acting under the direction and control of a Chinese government official, the Justice Department said.

Such offices have been reported across North America, Europe and in other countries where Chinese communities include critics of the Communist Party who have family or business contacts in China.

China denies that they are police stations, saying that they exist mainly to provide citizen services such as renewing driver's licenses. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was “no such thing as an overseas police station," and accused the U.S. of “smears and political manipulation."

Following this, China's legislative body expanded its espionage law, increasing the number of activities that could be classified as spying, causing anxiety among employees and executives of foreign companies.