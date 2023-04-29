Why are executives in China spooked?

In the midst of increasing tensions between the United States and China over alleged Chinese police stations, authorities in Shanghai interrogated employees at management consulting group Bain & Company -- the US management consulting firm. Two weeks ago, Chinese police landed at Bain's offices and seized computers and phones of the employees. People familiar with the raids at Bain’s offices said the Chinese police did not detain anybody. Some have mentioned that the Chinese officials have made more than one visit.

