Why are women both sadder and happier than men?
Emily Bobrow , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 22 Mar 2024, 09:09 PM IST
SummaryAround the world, women report being more distressed in their day-to-day lives but more satisfied with their lives in general.
I have a good job, a loving husband, healthy kids and a comfortable home. I came late to it all and I sometimes can’t believe my luck: that the sleep-warm little bodies I help dress in the morning are my own children, that the man in my bed at night helped me make them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less