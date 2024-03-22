Why are women both sadder and happier than men?

I have a good job, a loving husband, healthy kids and a comfortable home. I came late to it all and I sometimes can’t believe my luck: that the sleep-warm little bodies I help dress in the morning are my own children, that the man in my bed at night helped me make them.

But the clichés about motherhood and aging and that ever-elusive work-life balance did not quite prepare me for the clichés of my life. Time slides by in a haze of emails that need answering, tushies that need wiping and Cheerios-encrusted floors that need more than the feckless Swiffering they’ll get. Did I smile yesterday? Not at the playground, where time tic-tic-tics so slowly, amid all the hand-holding, swing-pushing, witnessing and refereeing. I am on antidepressants, of course, like nearly all of my female friends.

I seem to care more than my husband does about whether the kids get exercise or do their homework, or whether the floors are vacuumed and the pantry is stocked, so I handle most of that stuff. I also fill out the forms, cook the meals, make the doctor’s appointments and pay most of the bills. At night, when I’m usually back at my desk, I am careful to “schedule send" emails for 8 a.m. because the actual timestamp is embarrassing.

Also, I am happy. At least I’m pretty sure this is what contentment looks like for me.

Apparently, I have lots of company. A forthcoming paper in the journal Social Indicators Research analyzes 11 surveys of 167 countries and finds that always and everywhere, regardless of how the question is asked or what measure is used, women say they are more anxious, more depressed, more tired and more pessimistic than men. They are less likely than men to recall smiling or enjoying themselves the day before and are more likely to say they are stressed, lonely, restless and worried about their finances. Women typically report more chronic pain and poorer health and are more likely to take antidepressants.

And yet: Women everywhere are still more likely than men to say they are happy and satisfied with their lives. In Gallup World Poll surveys of 167 countries between 2005 and 2021, women from Australia to Saudi Arabia typically rated their lives as high if not higher than men.

The fact that women can be both sadder and happier than men has baffled economists such as David Blanchflower at Dartmouth, a leading scholar of happiness, who co-wrote the new study with Alex Bryson of University College London. “I mean, what the hell is going on?" he asked. “Every single year, women say they are happier than men, but when they are asked, ‘Did you have enjoyment yesterday?’ in every single case it’s negative. Same data sets, same control, same everything. It’s very strange."

Surveys that aim to quantify people’s feelings are meant to fill the gaps left by strictly economic measures of a country’s progress, such as GDP. Policymakers are increasingly looking to self-reports of health and happiness to find out what’s going right, what’s going wrong and where inequities persist. So the fact that women consistently say they are suffering more than men has troubled researchers for years. Just why so many women also say they are happier is a riddle that no one has quite solved. Some economists call it the “female happiness paradox."

There are plenty of theories. Blanchflower and Bryson, for example, write that it shouldn’t be surprising that women feel more stress, fatigue and anxiety than men, given that women “face a world that, even today, is patriarchal—structured by men, for men." Women in poorer countries typically have fewer opportunities, less education and lower incomes. Even in the more egalitarian households of rich countries, women still tend to do the lion’s share of the child care and housework, regardless of whether they work full time outside the home.

“When we say ‘women’s work,’ no one’s thinking ‘Supreme Court justice,’" said Regina Lark, a decluttering specialist in Los Angeles and author of the book “Emotional Labor: Why a Woman’s Work Is Never Done and What to Do About It." She told me that the clients who come to her for help managing the chaos of their homes are usually women—“or men who feel that their wives aren’t great at being homemakers. They’ll come in and say ‘Can you fix her?’"

A 2023 Pew Research Center analysis of American Time-Use Survey data found that in the 29% of American marriages in which both partners earn similar incomes, fathers spent over four hours more on leisure each week, while mothers clocked in over six hours more of caregiving and housework. Many mothers are also managing this juggle on their own: The share of births to unmarried moms in the U.S. has been around 40% for years, according to U.S. census data.

As for why women still often say they are happier, Blanchflower and Bryson suggest that they may have more ways than men to feel like their lives are going well. Being a good mother or homemaker or friend or daughter is still a source of pride and respect.

“Women are the head of operations in the home. We’re making sure that everything is running smoothly," Simone Colbert, a single mother who works as a doula in Brooklyn, told me. “We want to see our homes clean, our families taken care of, and I think there’s satisfaction in getting it all done, but it’s also exhausting to be the one who makes sure it all gets done."

Other economists argue that women report being both more miserable and more fulfilled than men because they simply have lower expectations for what a good life looks like. Writing in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization in 2022, Mallory Montgomery used Gallup World Poll survey data from 102 countries to show that men and women rated the life satisfaction of hypothetical characters differently. When asked to assess the quality of life for a happily married and financially comfortable 40-year-old woman with terrible back pain, or of a 50-year-old divorced man with a high-paying job and a good relationship with his daughter, women consistently offered higher ratings than men.

“Women are just more generous in their ratings," Montgomery told me. Although her research didn’t quite clarify why this happens, she suggests it could be because “women are socialized to feel that they should be more thankful for what they have."

Jodi Duncan, the president of Flint Group, a public-relations firm in Fargo, N.D., suggests that low expectations mixed with low self-esteem may be why her female employees—around 75% of her staff—are both less likely to apply for promotions and more likely to obsess over criticism than their male peers. It’s a feeling that she understands: “You’re carrying around all this extra weight because your internal voice is telling you, ‘I’m not good enough’ or ‘I really screwed up.’" Duncan told me she feels satisfied with her life, but wonders if it’s at least partly because girls and women “are taught to be grateful for all the blessings."

Economists Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers suggest that this lower-standards theory could at least partly explain why American female happiness declined in both absolute terms and relative to men between the 1970s and the early 2000s—despite the real gains in education, wages and opportunities enjoyed by women over that period. In a 2009 paper, they wrote that American women may have been happier in the 1970s because they didn’t expect to have it all. By the 1990s, when more women hoped to balance a happy home with a fulfilling career, it was perhaps harder to stay sunny while learning these ambitions were hubris.

By the mid-2000s, however, American women returned to reporting being mostly happier than men. Carol Graham, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who has spent decades studying well-being measures around the world, suggests that American female happiness may have rebounded because by 2000 women’s labor participation had reached 60%, almost double what it was in the 1950s. As a result, women striving for work-life balance had more role models, less stigma and perhaps more accommodating partners than they would have had a decade or two before.

Blanchflower admits he is not convinced by any of these theories for why women around the world typically say they are both happier and sadder than men. “If you ask me, ‘Do you believe women are happier than men?’ I say no," he told me. “I’ve written 30 papers on life satisfaction and happiness data, and I’m coming around to the view that I don’t really know what it all means."

This bewilderment is odd to me, because the “female happiness paradox" doesn’t seem all that paradoxical. The sources of fatigue, anxiety and occasional joylessness in my own life—my family, my job, my marriage, the needs of my friends—are also the main sources of meaning.

In my interviews with women across the country, including a Target cashier in Brooklyn, a Honduran immigrant with a beauty salon in Corinth, Tex., and an out-of-work professional services executive in Nashville, Tenn., they all offered similar observations. Over and over, they told me that a fulfilling and even happy life is often made up of hard days, particularly if these days featured moments of serving others, of human connection.

“A lot of the joy and satisfaction in everyday life comes from things that are otherwise difficult to measure," said Stevenson, a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan. She explained that there’s a difference between describing an emotional state, like sadness, and offering a cognitive evaluation of how one’s life is going. “I can step back and look at my life and say, I’m pretty happy with the way things are going: My career is on track, my kids are doing pretty well, I like my neighborhood, my friends, my marriage. I rate things pretty high," she said. “Also, today both kids were late to school, one has a virus, my husband’s sick with a virus, and I fear I’m coming down with it. I’m behind on three different assignments. I’m anxious and jittery and annoyed, and I’m very irritable today."

Graham has found that the happiness gap between men and women is greater in wealthier countries with better rights for women and is particularly pronounced among educated people in urban areas. This raises what should probably be a more pertinent question for economists: What is going on with men? If men around the world are indeed more likely than women to say they smiled, had fun, slept well and feel fine, why aren’t they also saying they are satisfied with their lives, particularly in countries that are presumably rich in economic opportunities? Shouldn’t we be talking about a male unhappiness paradox?

The problem may be that men are less in touch with their feelings. Blanchflower and Bryson acknowledge that though men are less likely than women to say they are depressed, they are more likely to die from deaths of despair, including drug overdoses, alcoholism and suicide. Though women in Europe and the U.S. are far more likely than men to discuss and attempt suicide, men are nearly four times as likely to actually kill themselves. “I think we should be much more worried about male unhappiness right now," Graham told me.

All of this raises real questions about the value of well-being surveys. If they fail to capture the reality of well-being, or alert policymakers of which groups are actually struggling, do these metrics even matter? Measures of GDP may miss much of the story, but quantifying fuzzy things like feelings is clearly an imperfect art.

Stevenson insists these surveys are still valuable, but she notes that there is often a real gap between what people say and what they do. “Right now people are telling us they are miserable about the economy, yet we have one of the strongest economies we’ve seen since the late 1990s, with unemployment near record lows and spending at record highs," she said. Although Americans are saying they feel anxious about the economy, they are also splurging on vacations: “I don’t think we know the answer as to how to interpret what that means."

Perhaps the answer is not to fixate on presumed paradoxes but to consider the ways that data on feelings help us to understand ourselves. These surveys may not accurately tell us who is actually suffering more, or even what people are really feeling, but they do make plain that pleasure and enjoyment are not reliable tickets to a satisfying and meaningful life.

Buried in this data is another fortifying truth, a source of comfort when the alarm forces me to confront another day: Stress, fatigue and anxiety are not terribly fun to feel, but they may be some of the inevitable ingredients of a rich and full life.