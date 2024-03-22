Why are women both sadder and happier than men?

“A lot of the joy and satisfaction in everyday life comes from things that are otherwise difficult to measure," said Stevenson, a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan. She explained that there’s a difference between describing an emotional state, like sadness, and offering a cognitive evaluation of how one’s life is going. “I can step back and look at my life and say, I’m pretty happy with the way things are going: My career is on track, my kids are doing pretty well, I like my neighborhood, my friends, my marriage. I rate things pretty high," she said. “Also, today both kids were late to school, one has a virus, my husband’s sick with a virus, and I fear I’m coming down with it. I’m behind on three different assignments. I’m anxious and jittery and annoyed, and I’m very irritable today."