Why it’s raining cloudbursts in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Around 3.30 pm on 21 July, 22-year-old Aadil Qayoom Wani had just returned to his hosiery and garments shop in Beerwah, Budgam district, after buying fresh stock worth ₹1.5 lakh. He had barely settled down with a cup of tea when people began shouting that water was rushing down the Sukhnag stream.
Within minutes the stream became a roaring torrent. “There was not enough time to remove anything from the shop. We barely managed to save our lives,” Wani recalled.
The two-storey shopping complex worth crores of rupees, which his family built in 2011 along the Sukhnag embankment, had survived the 2014 floods undamaged. This time the water undercut its foundation and the structure collapsed into the torrent. Merchandise worth ₹8.5 lakh was crushed under concrete slabs or swept away.
Hours later, sifting through the debris, Wani found only twisted steel and broken concrete where his family’s livelihood once stood.
“None of us imagined it could happen so quickly,” he said.
What is unfolding across Jammu and Kashmir is no longer a rare mountain calamity confined to remote valleys. Cloudbursts and intense short-duration rainfall events have become more frequent, more destructive and more widespread, striking both rural catchments and urban centres at the height of the tourist and pilgrimage season.
While the Himalayan region has spent several consecutive years grappling with rainfall deficits, shrinking rivers and dry winters, those dry years are punctuated by short, violent bursts of rain that unleash flash floods and landslides within hours.
The India Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre recorded around 25 cloudburst or cloudburst-like incidents in July this year. (The IMD defines a cloudburst as over 100 mm of rainfall within one hour over a highly localised 20–30 sq.km. area.)
About 13 km away in Khag, the same Sukhnag stream claimed the life of Shabir Ahmad Poswal as he tried to cross the flooded stream. He was one of at least 28 people killed in the first three weeks of July as repeated cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides battered the Union Territory. Roads, bridges, homes, power lines and water networks were damaged across multiple districts.
Further south, in Pahalgam, torrents tore through the Overa stream in early July. Hotels and tourist huts were inundated, and roads and power infrastructure were damaged, leaving 11 villages cut off. At the peak of the tourist season and the Amarnath yatra, around 20 hotels suffered heavy damage and a 100-metre stretch of road simply vanished.
In Srinagar, barely two hours of rain paralysed the summer capital. Residents waded through knee-deep water. Shops reported crore-scale losses after the drainage network buckled.
Even roads built under the ₹3,600-crore Smart City project turned into stagnant pools. The Srinagar municipal commissioner acknowledged that the rainfall had exceeded the system’s design capacity.
The frequency of extreme events is rising but the country still lacks a comprehensive long-term cloudburst database. Improved monitoring, satellite observations and media coverage have made more incidents visible than in the past, yet the evidence points to a genuine upward trend rather than merely better reporting.
A 2024 study conducted by IMD scientists documented 2,863 extreme weather events across J&K between 2010 and 2022, including 168 flash floods linked to cloudbursts and heavy downpours. These events, along with lightning and heavy snowfall, accounted for most of the 552 weather-related deaths recorded in that period.
Similarly, a 2025 Geological Survey of India study catalogued 68 cloudburst and heavy-downpour events between 2011 and 2022 and found annual incidents rising steadily, peaking at 28 in 2022.
Scientists have long regarded cloudbursts as rare but natural features of Himalayan weather. Yet across J&K, extreme rainfall is becoming more frequent, more intense than before.
The region has swung between prolonged dryness and a sudden deluge. Per data compiled by Kashmir’s independent weather analyst Faizan Arif, 2024 was J&K’s driest year in nearly five decades—870.9 mm against a normal 1,232.3 mm, a 29% deficit and the fifth straight below-normal year.
Arif noted that such dry spells leave the ground hard and unyielding. “Dry soil absorbs less water, degraded wetlands lose their capacity to store floodwater and drainage systems are more easily overwhelmed when intense rain finally arrives,” he told Mint.
Scientists describe this pattern as climate whiplash: long dry periods followed by extreme rainfall that the land can no longer handle.