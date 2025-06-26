Why did Rajnath Singh refuse to sign SCO joint statement? MEA reveals ‘one particular country…’

India has refused to endorse the joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in China, citing the exclusion of concerns around terrorism as a key reason.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday revealed that a reference to terrorism—strongly pushed by India—was omitted from the document due to objections from “one particular country”, which blocked the consensus needed for adoption.

India wanted terrorism included, but one country objected At a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India could not agree to the final declaration, as it failed to address what New Delhi views as a critical regional challenge—terrorism.

“India wanted concerns on terrorism reflected in the document, which was not acceptable to one particular country, and therefore the statement could not be adopted,” Jaiswal said.

Randhir Jaiswal further explained that while the two-day defence ministers' meeting in China concluded as scheduled, the final joint statement fell through due to a lack of consensus among member states.

Rajnath Singh calls out double standards on terrorism During his address at the SCO meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, urging all 11 participating countries to take a united stand.

“The perpetrators, organisers, financers, and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism—including cross-border terrorism—must be held accountable and brought to justice,” he stated.

Without naming Pakistan directly, Rajnath Singh condemned the selective application of counter-terrorism standards and made a thinly veiled reference to Islamabad’s track record.

“There should be no double standards on terrorism. Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism,” Singh added.

India objects to exclusion of Pahalgam attack reference Another factor that influenced India’s refusal to sign the joint statement was the exclusion of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of tourists. In contrast, the draft declaration reportedly included references to incidents in Pakistan—an imbalance that New Delhi found unacceptable.

India maintained that any credible joint declaration on regional security must include an unequivocal condemnation of all forms of terrorism, especially incidents that directly impact member countries.

Terrorism and WMDs: A growing regional concern Rajnath Singh also raised alarm over the risk of terrorist groups gaining access to weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), underscoring the long-term implications for global peace and stability.

“Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of WMDs in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups,” Singh warned.

“Dealing with these challenges requires decisive action, and we must unite in our fight against these evils for our collective safety and security,” he added.

India holds firm on principles, prioritises national security India’s refusal to endorse the SCO joint statement reflects a growing assertiveness in its foreign policy—particularly when it comes to counter-terrorism. By standing its ground at the SCO platform in China, India signalled that national security and principled diplomacy cannot be compromised for the sake of consensus alone.

