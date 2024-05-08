Active Stocks
‘Why did they fool everyone?’: Ghulam Nabi Azad as Air India cancels over 80 flights citing mass ‘sick leave’

Livemint

Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar flight was also among the flights that were cancelled, said that the basic culture of Air India is 'bad'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed his disappointment over cancellation of over 80 Air India flights, saying the airline should be shut down. Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar flight was also among the flights that were cancelled, said that the basic culture of Air India is “bad".

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving on an IndiGo flight after sitting here for 3-4 hours...If the flights were cancelled, they should have informed us in the morning itself. Why did they fool everyone?...Air India should be shut...Air India's basic culture is bad, nothing will become of it..."

Air India Express cancelled the its international and domestic flights after its senior crew member went on mass “sick leave", alleging “mismanagement" at the airline. “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations," Air India Express said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as the airline cancelled its flights, the Ministry of Civil Aviation sought a report from Air India Express on cancellation of flights. The airline has also confirmed to ANI that some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues.

An official on Wednesday said the ministry has called for a report from Air India Express regarding cancellation of flights and asked them to resolve issues promptly. The airline has also been advised to ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.

ANI quotes ministry sources as saying that the cancellations and delays began on Tuesday night. As they persisted into Wednesday morning, it forced Air India to curtail its scheduled operations.

The sudden shortage of crew members led to flights being grounded, affecting both domestic and international routes.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 08 May 2024, 04:25 PM IST
