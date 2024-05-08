‘Why did they fool everyone?’: Ghulam Nabi Azad as Air India cancels over 80 flights citing mass ‘sick leave’
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed his disappointment over cancellation of over 80 Air India flights, saying the airline should be shut down. Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar flight was also among the flights that were cancelled, said that the basic culture of Air India is “bad".