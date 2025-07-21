Why did Uorfi Javed get her lip fillers dissolved? Expert warns, 'Extraction is…'

Uorfi Javed described her lip filler dissolution procedure as painful, urging fans to choose skilled doctors for beauty treatments. Expert clarified that if done properly, filler extraction is not as painful and asserted that lip fillers can be safe with the right technique.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Social media influencer Uorfi Javed documented her painful lip filler dissolution process online.
Social media influencer Uorfi Javed documented her painful lip filler dissolution process online.(Instagram @Uorfi Javed)

Uorfi Javed, the social media influencer known for her unique outfits, recently shared a video documenting the medical treatment she took to dissolve her lip fillers. The Instagram post showing swollen lips after the procedure has gone viral.

Why did Uorfi Javed get her lip fillers dissolved?

Alleging that the fillers were “misplaced,” she decided to dissolve her lip fillers. She advised her fans to look for a specialised doctor for any beauty treatment and stated, “No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again but naturally."

Describing the procedure as “painful" and showing off the aftereffects of the treatment, she added, "I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing.”

‘Filler extraction is not as painful,’ warns expert

Speaking to Indian Express, Delhi's Fortis Hospital clinical dermatologist, Dr Rashmi Sharma emphasised that filler extraction is not as painful as shown in the video provided the procedure is done by a skilled dermatologist.

Suggesting that the swollen lips in the video indicate a lip job disaster, The dermatologist stated, “The swollen lip video is only half the story of a job that had gone bad and reinforces myths of pain and bruising rather than facts. But lip fillers are safe when done by a skilled dermatologist. They know exactly how much of the filler to put and can do so in a relatively painless manner."

Elaborating on how the lip augmentation cosmetic procedure is done, she mentioned that lip fillers are injectable molecules of hyaluronic acid. This substance, which helps keep lips plump, give them volume, shape and definition, is naturally found in the body and can absorb water.

To dissolve lip fillers an enzyme substance called hyaluronidase is used which is safe and effective, Dr Rashmi Sharma said. This substance breaks down the hyaluronic acid of the lip filler and can be painful for sensitive areas like the lip. However, injection technique and skill of the doctor plays an important role in minimising the side-effects filler extraction.

