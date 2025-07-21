Why did Uorfi Javed get her lip fillers dissolved? Expert warns, 'Extraction is…'

Uorfi Javed, the social media influencer known for her unique outfits, recently shared a video documenting the medical treatment she took to dissolve her lip fillers. The Instagram post showing swollen lips after the procedure has gone viral.

Why did Uorfi Javed get her lip fillers dissolved? Alleging that the fillers were “misplaced,” she decided to dissolve her lip fillers. She advised her fans to look for a specialised doctor for any beauty treatment and stated, “No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again but naturally."

Describing the procedure as “painful" and showing off the aftereffects of the treatment, she added, "I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing.”

‘Filler extraction is not as painful,’ warns expert Speaking to Indian Express, Delhi's Fortis Hospital clinical dermatologist, Dr Rashmi Sharma emphasised that filler extraction is not as painful as shown in the video provided the procedure is done by a skilled dermatologist.

Suggesting that the swollen lips in the video indicate a lip job disaster, The dermatologist stated, “The swollen lip video is only half the story of a job that had gone bad and reinforces myths of pain and bruising rather than facts. But lip fillers are safe when done by a skilled dermatologist. They know exactly how much of the filler to put and can do so in a relatively painless manner."

Elaborating on how the lip augmentation cosmetic procedure is done, she mentioned that lip fillers are injectable molecules of hyaluronic acid. This substance, which helps keep lips plump, give them volume, shape and definition, is naturally found in the body and can absorb water.