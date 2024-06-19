’Why did you….’: Man strikes ex-girlfriend 15 times with spanner in Mumbai, bystanders watch

A 20-year-old man brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend with a spanner in broad daylight while a crowd of onlookers watched in Navi Mumbai, NDTV reported.

On June 18 morning, around 8:30 am, the accused, Rohit Yadav, chased his ex-girlfriend Aarti Yadav with a spanner and violently attacked her until she succumbed to injuries. The accused suspected Aarti Yadav was in a new relationship.

Disturbing CCTV footage from Vasai area captures the scuffle. The video clip reveals the moment the accused ran to the victim from behind and struck her on the head with the spanner. She collapsed to the ground but Rohit continued to pelt blows at her as she attempted to lift her head, striking her almost 15 times.

The incident occurred in Vasai's East Chinchpada area when Aarti Yadav was heading to work, NDTV quoted police as saying.

Though an eyewitness tried to encounter Rohit, he pushed him away and threatened him with the spanner. Following Rohit's aggressive moves, the crowd of pedestrians stood by and witnessed the brutal assault without stepping in to help.

In another video recorded by an onlooker, Rohit was seen standing over Aarti's body, holding the spanner. He shouted in Hindi, "Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?" while holding the victims face in his hand before striking her one more time. He then left the bloodied spanner beside the body and walked off into the crowd.

