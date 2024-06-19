’Why did you….’: Man strikes ex-girlfriend 15 times with spanner in Mumbai, bystanders watch

Mumbai news: The brutal murder took place around 8:30 am in Vasai's East Chinchpada area when the victim was heading to work.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published09:20 AM IST
Mumbai news: Police arrested prime accused Rohit Yadav and charged him with murder of his his ex-girlfriend Aarti Yadav.
Mumbai news: Police arrested prime accused Rohit Yadav and charged him with murder of his his ex-girlfriend Aarti Yadav.(ANI )

A 20-year-old man brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend with a spanner in broad daylight while a crowd of onlookers watched in Navi Mumbai, NDTV reported.

On June 18 morning, around 8:30 am, the accused, Rohit Yadav, chased his ex-girlfriend Aarti Yadav with a spanner and violently attacked her until she succumbed to injuries. The accused suspected Aarti Yadav was in a new relationship.

Also Read | Bomb threat on Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, airline responds

Disturbing CCTV footage from Vasai area captures the scuffle. The video clip reveals the moment the accused ran to the victim from behind and struck her on the head with the spanner. She collapsed to the ground but Rohit continued to pelt blows at her as she attempted to lift her head, striking her almost 15 times.

The incident occurred in Vasai's East Chinchpada area when Aarti Yadav was heading to work, NDTV quoted police as saying.

Also Read | Bomb scare: BMC headquarters, 50 hospitals in Mumbai get threat emails; probe on

Though an eyewitness tried to encounter Rohit, he pushed him away and threatened him with the spanner. Following Rohit's aggressive moves, the crowd of pedestrians stood by and witnessed the brutal assault without stepping in to help.

In another video recorded by an onlooker, Rohit was seen standing over Aarti's body, holding the spanner. He shouted in Hindi, "Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?" while holding the victims face in his hand before striking her one more time. He then left the bloodied spanner beside the body and walked off into the crowd.

Also Read | This Mumbai Man Is On The Road To FIRE With Equity SIPs | Mint Money

The prime accused had been upset since Aarti ended their relationship and suspected that she had found someone else, police said. Rohit Yadav has been charged with murder.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNews’Why did you….’: Man strikes ex-girlfriend 15 times with spanner in Mumbai, bystanders watch

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

322.55
04:03 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-21.35 (-6.21%)

Bharat Electronics

312.10
04:05 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-6.15 (-1.93%)

Tata Steel

182.10
04:05 AM | 19 JUN 2024
0.95 (0.52%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.05
04:07 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.55 (-0.91%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

188.05
04:04 AM | 19 JUN 2024
14.7 (8.48%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

929.00
04:03 AM | 19 JUN 2024
64.85 (7.5%)

Sanofi India

7,539.60
04:00 AM | 19 JUN 2024
359 (5%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

650.00
04:03 AM | 19 JUN 2024
30.65 (4.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.00-238.00
    Chennai
    72,711.00-1,095.00
    Delhi
    73,495.00-24.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.00191.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue