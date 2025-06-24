Why did Youtuber Mikayla Raines, founder of Save A Fox, take her life?

A YouTuber and founder of the Save A Fox organisation, Mikayla Raines, 29, died by suicide on Monday, which her husband Ethan Raines confirmed who disclosed that she had been going through severe mental health challenges, including depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder considering years of therapy and different medications.

Mikayla was on ‘autism spectrum that made her life very difficult’ Ethan on Minnesota-based nonprofit Save A Fox’s YouTube and Instagram accounts said, “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing and that one thing was obviously animals. From a young age she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm. She was never in it for fame money or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known.”

“We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name, ” the emotional caption in the 11-minute video stated.

Who are Mikayla Raines and Ethan Raines? Mikayla Raines, born on March 5, 1996, was the founder of SaveAFox Rescue, a nonprofit organization based in Minnesota dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating foxes and other exotic animals. The rescue primarily took in animals from fur farms, pet surrenders, and hoarding situations.

Her love for animals began at the age of 15 when she started volunteering with a wildlife rehabilitator. That early experience inspired her to launch SaveAFox in 2016. Under her guidance, the organisation grew into the largest fox rescue operation in the United States. As a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Mikayla also cultivated a strong online presence. Her YouTube channel attracted millions of viewers with heartwarming videos of rescued foxes, including popular ones like Finnegan Fox and Dixie Do.

Mikayla praised her husband Ethan for the effort he “puts into this rescue with me.” “He is just as much running this rescue as I am...if not more because he's taken a lot of responsibilities off my plate,” she said.

According to Ethan's Instagram bio, he is a “Father, husband, animal rescuer, car-builder, handyman, video editor, toilet clogger.”