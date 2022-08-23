Why do non-smokers get heart attacks? This research says it’s air pollution

Why do non-smokers get heart attacks? Is there a correlation between air pollution and non-smokers getting a heart attack? What does happen to the smokers who are continuously intoxicating themselves with the pollutants? All these questions have been answered in a new study. The study says that regular smokers, who already inhale smoke, were unaffected by polluted air, indicating a causal relationship between air pollution and heart attacks in them.

