Why do people fast on Janmashtami? All about this ritual's historic significance and deeper meaning

The auspicious festival of Janmashtami, known by different names such as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi,marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 15 and 16 this year, according to Drik Panchang. However, August 16 has been declared as the gazetted holiday for Janmashtami. Grand celebrations will take place across the nation to mark 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It's time to know the relevance of fasting on Janmashtami.

Why do people fast on Janmashtami? Many devotees observe a fast on Janmashtami, a symbolic of establishing a connection with the divine energy of Lord Krishna. Besides abstaining from food, the festival linked to achieving salvation, also known as nirvana, has a deeper meaning since it is believed that it draws the soul closer to the Supreme Being.

Fasting signifies purification of bodies and minds through spiritual discipline and a move away from the worldly pleasures. This act of expressing devotion has its roots in Mahabharata. Maharaj Pareekshit, Bheeshma Dev, and others decided to fast during the last days of their lives to elevate their spiritual consciousness.

Devotees ideally have a meal a day before Janmashtami and break their fast on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi is over.

Ashtami Tithi timings are given below:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:49 PM, August 15

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 09:34 PM, August16

Fasting day begins with Sankalpa, a wow to observe a day-long fast. "No grains should be consumed during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting also," Drik Panchang states.