Why do we need regulation for fintech firms?
Summary
- India's fintech industry is largely unregulated, and issues around data privacy, cyber security and grievance handling have cropped up frequently
- The SRO is expected to put in place a code of conduct to foster transparency, fair competition and consumer protection
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a draft framework that lays down the broad functions, governance standards and eligibility criteria for setting up a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for the fintech companies. Why is such a body needed? Mint explains: