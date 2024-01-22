Why do we need regulation for fintech firms?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a draft framework that lays down the broad functions, governance standards and eligibility criteria for setting up a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for the fintech companies. Why is such a body needed? Mint explains:

What is RBI concerned about?

Fintechs play a pivotal role in India’s financial system by saving time, enhancing access and lowering costs. Nonetheless, there are concerns. India’s fintech industry is largely unregulated and from time to time, issues crop up on data privacy, cyber security, grievance handling and internal governance. The RBI recognizes the impact that fintechs could have on financial stability due to poor lending standards. The rise in fraudulent loan apps, on the back of rapid growth in digital lending, has added to concerns. Also, a rush to roll out products and services could undermine market integrity and customer protection.

What exactly is a SRO expected to do?

This is the RBI’s second attempt to create an SRO for the fintech sector. In 2020, it released guidelines for a payments SRO. This time, the SRO is expected to cover the entire fintech industry. According to the draft norms, the SRO should be a non-government organization that is expected to identify a path to a phased regulatory compliance. It should engage with the central bank on industry developments, and in developing and updating the taxonomy for fintechs. The SRO is also expected to put in place a code of conduct to foster transparency, fair competition and consumer protection.

How big is India’s fintech industry?

According to the RBI, India has the largest fintech ecosystem in terms of the number of entities. India’s fintech market is projected to hit $150 billion by 2025, a big leap from $50 billion in 2021. This projection indicates that by 2030, the sector could potentially contribute to approximately 13% of the global fintech industry’s total revenue, the RBI believes.

Are there any good fits for the SRO?

The SROs should have membership across entities of all sizes and activities. If there is an inadequate representation at the time of application, a roadmap to more representation has to be provided. Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Digital Lenders Association of India, Payment Council of India (PCI) and Fintech Covergence Council (FCC) are some of the industry bodies that are likely to apply for an SRO licence. FCC has over 150 members while PCI has more than 120. Others have fewer.

What are the other challenges?

The RBI has raised the question of how an SRO will create incentives for membership. Should it only have unregulated members, or should there also be regulated fintechs (those with NBFC licence)? The RBI has also left it to the industry to decide on the number of SRO fintechs that would require recognition. “Given the diverse nature of the fintechs, restricting to one SRO could dilute some industry concerns, while having multiple SROs could undermine the representative character of self-regulation," it said.