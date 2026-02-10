Why doctors can’t agree on how to dagnose Alzheimer’s

Dr. Gayatri Devi, director of Park Avenue Neurology in New York City, is a neurologist who says over the past year she has seen an increasing number of patients who were told they had Alzheimer’s disease when they didn’t. One patient, a human-resources executive, had erroneously been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s based on a faulty PET scan of his brain that had read positive for amyloid and his own fears of memory issues because he had missed an important meeting.