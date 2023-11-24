Why Does My ‘Efficient’ Dishwasher Take a Zillion Minutes for a Load?
Energy and water rules make machines slower and have consumers questioning the cleaning power. Many are devising hacks.
For months, Donna King experimented with the various settings of her washing machine, trying to get her clothes to stop coming out covered in detergent residue. In the era of tightening water and energy standards, King thinks the machine just doesn’t use enough water, with clothes emerging nearly dry to the touch.