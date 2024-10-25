News
The Sebi exam that PE pros find hard to pass
Sneha Shah , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 25 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryExperienced fund managers are finding a Sebi-mandated exam hard to clear; in part because they have not taken an exam in 2 decades.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's private equity and venture capital fund sector is staring at an embarrassment with 60 out of 100 executives failing in an exam mandated by the stock market regulator.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less