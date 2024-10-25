At the time, AIF managers had asked for exempting existing fund managers as “they have specialized investment management qualifications such as CFA, CA, MBA etc. Therefore, there may not be a need for the fund management team to have another qualification," the feedback from the AIF industry said, according to the minutes of the Sebi board meeting. However, it was not accepted in the interests of ensuring that fund managers have the requisite awareness on new guidelines, besides testing their knowledge, the person cited above added.