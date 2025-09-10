Why Gen Z protests erupted in Nepal? Protestor answers 'big' question, demands new rules after ouster of ex-PM KP Oli

Violent protests across Nepal that have sent shock waves worldwide as demonstrators, under the banner Gen Z, took to streets and torched government buildings and politicians’ homes after ban on social media sites. One of the protesters answered the big question around the reason of mob attack.

“The violent protests that we had seen for the past two days might not happen now, but we want new rules and regulations in the country. We want the youth to be able to do things in their own country. That is why the Gen-Z protests happened. Now, KP Oli has run away, the corrupt leaders have run away, now we need a new leader,” ANI quoted one of the protesters named Subhash as saying.

Ahead of the expected meeting between President Ram Chandra Poudel and Nepal's Gen-Z protesters, the protestor raised demand for new rules and regulations against corruption.

Referring to ex-KP Sharma Oli's resignation which was accepted by the President on Tuesday, Subhash added, “The PM of our country, KP Sharma Oli, ran away. We demand a good leader. We will get to know what will happen today (during the expected conversation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan).”

The President sought a peaceful resolution to the ongoing agitation through dialogue without further bloodshed or destruction, according to The Himalayan Times.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," the President said in official statement.

This comes at a time Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders from till 5 pm on September 10. To curb any possible violence under the guise of protest, these restrictive orders will be followed by a curfew until 6 AM on September 11.

Any form of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks targeting individuals and property during this period would be treated as criminal activity, the Army warned.

The protests started on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities after the government blocked major social media platforms. As many as 19 people were wounded and several others injured when the police open fired at the demonstrators. The agitation escalated quickly and protestors barged into Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's office on Tuesday demanding his resignation and revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which considered as an attempt to suppress freedom of speech and a violation of fundamental right.