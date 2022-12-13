Why has Delhi airport been overcrowded?2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 06:03 PM IST
- The Delhi airport was congested as it experienced a huge influx of travellers in the peak travel season
Air passengers over the past few days have had been complaining about long waiting hours at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport; some shared pictures of the chaos they were experiencing outside the airport and at the security. T3, which is used for both international and domestic flights, was worst-affected as it experienced a huge influx of travellers in the peak travel season.