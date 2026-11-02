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Why India inked ₹53,866 crore deal for 8 new warships: How next-generation corvettes will boost Navy's capabilities

India has signed 53,866 crore contracts with GRSE, Goa Shipyard to build eight next-generation corvettes for the Navy. Equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, the warships will strengthen maritime security, coastal defence and anti-submarine capabilities while boosting indigenous shipbuilding

Bhanu Pratap
Published2 Nov 2026, 11:55 PM IST
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Singapore, Sep 21 (ANI): Indian Navy Ships INS Ranvijay and INS Kavaratti anchored during the 30th Edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Singapore, Sep 21 (ANI): Indian Navy Ships INS Ranvijay and INS Kavaratti anchored during the 30th Edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Bharat Bhushan Babu Twitter)
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India has signed defence contracts worth 53,866 crore to build eight next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy, in a major push to strengthen its maritime security and indigenous warship-building capabilities.

The contracts have been awarded to two defence public sector shipbuilders — Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) — for the construction of the eight warships, the Defence Ministry said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

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Under the agreement, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will build the remaining three.

The acquisition comes amid growing maritime security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly China's expanding naval presence and activities across the region.

The new warships are expected to strengthen the Navy's ability to monitor maritime activity, protect vital sea routes and respond to emerging security challenges.

The Defence Ministry said the vessels would be equipped with advanced missiles, weapons and sensor systems, allowing them to undertake missions across air, surface and sub-surface domains.

What makes India's next-generation corvettes significant?

The project marks an important step in India's indigenous warship design and construction programme.

According to the Defence Ministry, it is the first project in which the ships will be designed by the Indian Navy itself and constructed by defence public sector undertakings.

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The corvettes will feature advanced weapons and sensor suites, giving them the capability to undertake a range of complex maritime operations.

Their multi-domain capabilities are expected to strengthen the Navy's operational flexibility, particularly in coastal waters and strategically important maritime areas.

The vessels will also improve India's ability to conduct surveillance, detect potential threats and respond to hostile activities involving surface ships and submarines.

How will the warships strengthen Indian Navy's capabilities?

The induction of the eight corvettes is expected to enhance the Indian Navy's combat capabilities and maritime surveillance infrastructure.

According to the Defence Ministry, the ships will be deployed for a range of missions, including:

Maritime security: Protecting important shipping lanes and maritime trade routes in the Indian Ocean Region.

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Anti-surface warfare: Conducting operations against hostile surface vessels.

Anti-submarine warfare: Strengthening the Navy's ability to detect and counter underwater threats.

Coastal defence: Improving security along India's coastline and in strategically important coastal waters.

Maritime surveillance: Enhancing monitoring of maritime activity and identifying potential threats.

Combat operations: Supporting the Navy in complex operations across different maritime environments.

The acquisition is particularly relevant as India seeks to strengthen its naval presence and safeguard critical sea lanes amid changing security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

Rajnath Singh highlights employment and indigenous manufacturing push

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the project would provide a major boost to India's domestic shipbuilding ecosystem by bringing together defence public sector undertakings, private shipyards and Indian industrial partners.

He said construction of the eight warships would generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment at the shipyards and another 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) over the next 10 years.

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Singh also highlighted the project's emphasis on indigenous materials, equipment, technologies and skilled Indian manpower.

By increasing the participation of domestic manufacturers and industrial partners, the programme is expected to support India's broader push towards self-reliance in defence production.

The minister said the project represented a significant step towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and reinforced the government's Make in India initiative.

GRSE and Goa Shipyard to build eight corvettes

The 53,866-crore programme will be executed by two major defence shipbuilders under the Ministry of Defence.

GRSE will construct five of the eight corvettes, while Goa Shipyard Limited will build three.

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Beyond strengthening the Navy's operational capabilities, the programme is also expected to deepen India's domestic defence manufacturing base and improve its capacity to design and construct advanced warships.

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The project underscores India's effort to expand its indigenous naval capabilities while preparing its maritime forces for emerging security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

About the Author

Bhanu Pratap

Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More

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