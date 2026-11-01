Why India’s bridges are under troubled waters

“We are missing sufficient equipment and manpower. Contractors are moving up the ladder despite not always having the necessary experience or manpower. We need stricter qualifications based on the amount of work a contractor can handle, their technical capacity and the value of projects they have the ability to execute,” says Pandit. “We need to have better checks and balances and supervision by third-party consultants who perform their role effectively. This model can work well. But when the supervision goes to an urban local body, it can become an issue if they are simply used as a rubber stamp.”