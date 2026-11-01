Why India’s bridges are under troubled waters

New Delhi: The cracks began to appear within weeks. In mid-July, the 63-kilometre, six-lane Kanpur-Lucknow expressway, built at a cost of ₹4,200 crore, had opened with much fanfare. Inaugurated by a glittering cast of political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, it was expected to cut travel time between the two cities from 2-3 hours to 30-40 minutes.
By early August though, dozens of potholes pockmarked the expressway, forcing The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to partially close it for repairs. For commuters, the promise of a seamless drive across vast fields quickly faded as the highway turned into a makeshift repair site.
Industrial fans lined the route to dry the wet, crumbling road, and excavators and roadrollers worked to patch damaged portions, pushing traffic onto diversions and stopping heavy vehicles from using the highway altogether.
Similarly, in July, the ₹16-crore approach road near Dehradun’s Nanda Ki Chowki bridge caved in just 16 days after its inauguration. A month earlier, a ₹26-crore railway road overbridge in Buxar suffered partial structural failure and came apart days after opening.
Last July, the Gambhira Bridge in Vadodara district collapsed, sending vehicles into the Mahi river, killing 22 people and severing a vital transport link. That tragedy came less than three years after a 19th century suspension bridge in Morbi, also in Gujarat, collapsed barely five days after it was opened during the Diwali season. The footbridge, touted by the state’s tourism department as an “artistic and technological marvel”, had been opened after six months of renovation by a private company. Around 140 people were killed, 55 of them children, and many more were injured when it came apart on 30 October 2022.
Bridges, tunnels, highways and key public infrastructure have long stood as symbols of the country’s culture, history, and engineering prowess, becoming crucial lifelines for connectivity and commerce.
In recent years, many such projects have been inaugurated, including the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the world’s highest railway arch bridge; the Sela Tunnel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, located at an altitude of over 13,000 feet; Mumbai’s Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge; and the New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, the country’s first vertical-lift railway sea bridge. And yet, many of India’s infrastructure projects frequently suffer failures during or after construction, sometimes taking a heavy toll in lives.
The list of infrastructural failures is long. According to government figures, a total of 72 projects have either collapsed or shown major deficiencies on national highway stretches from 2020 to 2025. Media reports suggest the figure is far higher—over 170 bridge and flyover failures between 2021 and 2025.
So, why do these disasters occur, and why do they occur so frequently?