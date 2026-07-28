Why India’s state-owned banks are rushing to sell bad loans

Mumbai: Indian state-owned lenders are accelerating the sale of legacy bad loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tougher expected credit loss (ECL) norms.
Public sector banks accounted for ₹50,000 crore of the nearly ₹60,000 crore of stressed assets offered for sale in the April-June quarter, industry data compiled by the Association of ARCs in India showed. Private sector banks put up ₹8,000 crore of bad debts for sale, with the remaining ₹2,000 crore coming from non-banks and mortgage lenders.
This marks the first time that data on bad loans put up for sale has been compiled by lender category.
Details on how much of the ₹60,000 crore offered for sale was eventually acquired by ARCs in the April-June quarter will be available only in August. In the corresponding quarter of FY26, ARCs acquired bad loans worth ₹16,876 crore, compared with ₹13,852 crore a year earlier, across public and private sector lenders.