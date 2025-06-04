Why Indians, the largest number of overseas students in US, have reasons to worry due to Donald Trump

Indian students studying in US universities gain several benefits, including access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences and enhanced career opportunities. The US education system offers a global perspective, innovative learning environments, and a strong focus on practical skills, making it a popular choice for Indian students seeking global careers.

Traditionally, US universities, particularly those in the Ivy League and top research institutions, offer rigorous academic programmes and cutting-edge technology. Indian students have, over the decades, explored a wide range of academic disciplines and specialisations, tailoring their education to their interests and career goals.

Now suddenly, Donald Trump’s own ‘new education policy’ is threatening to throw this world-class system under the bus. In 2023-2024, India was the top country of origin for international students in the US, with over 330,000 students. This represents a significant increase from previous years, with India surpassing China as the leading source of international students.

So, just what are the new policies introduced by the US president that are causing disruption in a land that offers the world’s most premier education? A close look:

What are Trump administration’s steps against international students? The Trump administration has ordered its embassies abroad to stop scheduling new visa interview appointments for students and exchange visitors. Advisories from the US government and universities provide critical warnings to students, urging them to avoid any action that could jeopardise their visa status as recorded in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

What is the immediate fallout? Many students have been forced to leave the country after their F-1, J-1, or M-1 visa status was abruptly revoked and their SEVIS records cancelled — often due to minor past infractions, including traffic offences.

Is the student community stressed? The crackdown has prompted some international students to abandon applications to campuses in the United States and spread serious stress and anxiety among those already enrolled, of which Indians constitute the largest number.

What is the Harvard University case? This is a test case for all US universities. Trump wants Harvard to limit foreign student enrollment to 15 per cent, a change that could impact thousands of Indian students hoping to study in the US. There are roughly 788 Indian students currently enrolled at Harvard.

What is the trigger behind the Trump policy? The US president wants to stop Harvard from enrolling any foreign students. His push against Harvard and other universities has become part of a wider drive to reshape policies on everything from admissions to hiring. Officials say the move is part of efforts to tackle antisemitism linked to protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

How has Harvard responded? Harvard has responded by suing the government over the funding cuts and secured a temporary court order stopping the administration from banning international students altogether.

What are the top US universities that Indians enrol? Several US universities are popular choices for Indian students seeking international education. Universities like New York University (NYU), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University, and Columbia University are frequently listed among the top destinations for Indian students.

What do Indian students get on the table in the US? They contribute more than just tuition, bringing in global perspectives that enrich classrooms and research. According to the Indian Student Mobility Report 2024, Indian students are projected to spend $17.4 billion annually, including $10.1 billion on academic expenses alone, while studying there.

