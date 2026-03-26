Why IPL 2026 won't have Opening Ceremony at Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB vs SRH opener? BCCI's Devajit Saikia responds

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided against the Indian Premier League (IPL) Opening Ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28 ahead of the tournament opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to a Times of India report, the BCCI's decision to scrape the Opening Ceremony on March 28 was taken as mark of respect towards the 11 lives lost during the Chinnaswamy stampede on June 4 last year.

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“Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told the newspaper.

What happened on June 4 last year? Following RCB's maiden IPL triumph after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad in 2025, the whole RCB team landed in Bengaluru airport on June 4 morning and header straight to Vidhana Soudha. The players were honoured by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

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By the time RCB players reached the stadium, thousands of supporters have thronged to the Chinnaswamy stadium, thus creating a stampede like situation. As a result, 11 people lost their lives, including a minor.

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Having said that, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council are planning a Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31 in Ahmedabad. "The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," he added.

Previously, IPL didn't had Opening Ceremonies in the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions. Last year, the likes of Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and Disha Patani and singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla performed at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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RCB to keep 11 seats at Chinnaswamy vacant Earlier, current RCB CEO Rajesh Menon informed that all the players will wear no.11 during training in memory of the 11 lives lost. “In memory of the 11 fans who we lost on June 4, the players will be wearing jersey number 11 for the practice, on the game day, on the practice time before the match.

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“So all the players will have jersey number 11 on the back, not for the game but for the practice,” Menon told media. "Apart from that, they will be also wearing a black armband on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats empty in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever,” he added.

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