Karnataka is bracing for a state-wide bandh on Saturday, March 22. Around 3,000 pro-Kannada organisations will reportedly lead the protest on Saturday.

Karnataka bandh timings The state-wide bandh may be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22.

Why is Karnataka bandh being observed tomorrow? Karnataka bandh was called after a group of Marathi youth assaulted bus conductor Mahadev near Sulebhavi-Balekundri in Belagavi on February 21. The conductor had reportedly asked a passenger to speak in Kannada, which escalated tensions.

The protest will be led by activist Vatal Nagaraj, who is the president of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha.

According to South First, Nagaraj has placed some demands before the state government, which include:

1. Ban on Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti for anti-Kannada activities and harassing of Kannadigas.

2. Opposition to learning Hindi and its imposition n Karnataka.

3. Immediate implementation of the Kalasa Banduri and Mahadayi project and development of the Northern Karnataka region.

4. Opposition to the central government for not providing exact GST share as well as sufficient funds in the central budget for Karnataka.

Karnataka bandh: What's open, what's closed While essential services like hospitals, milk supply, and metro will operate, taxis, BMTC buses, and cinemas will be shut. Schools will remain open for exams.

What's open: 1. Metro services are expected to function as usual.

2. Hotels and restaurants will be open across Bengaluru.

3. Milk supply will also not be disrupted.

4. Hospital and medical services, including pharmacies, will be open.

5. Hotel and food industry will not shut down

What's closed: 1. BMTC buses and KSRTC services "will not operate from 6 am to 6 pm on 22 March," the president of KSRTC drivers union told South First

2. Ola, Uber taxis and autos; no services of taxis across Bengaluru

3. Cinema theatres and film are likely to be shut.

Karnataka govt's stance on bandh Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that the state government would not encourage a bandh and that the administration would hold talks with pro-Kannada organisations that have called for a statewide shutdown on March 22.

"It [the bandh] is not needed at this time. They [the organisations] should have spoken to the government about it. It will affect students. We [the government] have also planned to launch a month-long water conservation campaign along with the Cauvery aarti on March 22, which is World Water Day," Shivakumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Kannada Okkuta leader and activist Vatal Nagaraj said on Wednesday that the statewide bandh is expected to receive widespread support, although there are some doubts about the participation of certain organisations.

