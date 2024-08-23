Why is Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24? All you need to know

  • A state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra on August 24. Earlier on August 21, several organisations and groups had called for a Bharat Bandh to oppose the Supreme Court's ruling to exclude the ‘creamy layer’ from the SC/ST quota.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated23 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Maharashtra bandh tomorrow: A state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra tomorrow i.e. August 24.
Maharashtra bandh tomorrow: A state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra tomorrow i.e. August 24.

Maharashtra Bandh news: Several organisations and groups had called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 to to oppose the Supreme Court's ruling to exclude the “creamy layer" from the SC/ST quota. The effect of the bandh was seen in several states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala among others. Now, a state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra tomorrow i.e. August 24.

Also Read | Maharashtra bandh on Aug 24 to protest against Badlapur sexual abuse case

Who called for Maharashtra Bandh?

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a “Maharashtra bandh” on August 24. Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the state assembly said all MVA allies will participate in the bandh on August 24.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt issues new safety guidelines

Why is Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow?

The bandh has been called to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two young girls at a school in Badlapur of Thane district. On Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Sena UBT, stated that the purpose of the bandh is to highlight the importance of women's safety and to prompt the government into action. He also remarked that those who view the Badlapur protest, which concerns the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: Mob burns tyres, stops school bus in Bihar’s Gopalganj — video

All about Badlapur sexual assualt case

Two kindergarten girl students were allegedly sexually abused by cleaning staff at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur last week. On August 17 police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls. This incident created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Here is what’s open and what’s closed on August 24

On August 22, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of two girls. As reported by ANI, the High Court was told that the investigation has started from every angle, “and there will be no mistake anywhere”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
HomeNewsWhy is Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24? All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.000.00
      Chennai
      73,440.000.00
      Delhi
      73,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue