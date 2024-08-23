Hello User
Why is Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24? All you need to know

Why is Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24? All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • A state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra on August 24. Earlier on August 21, several organisations and groups had called for a Bharat Bandh to oppose the Supreme Court's ruling to exclude the ‘creamy layer’ from the SC/ST quota.

Maharashtra bandh tomorrow: A state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra tomorrow i.e. August 24.

Maharashtra Bandh news: Several organisations and groups had called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 to to oppose the Supreme Court's ruling to exclude the “creamy layer" from the SC/ST quota. The effect of the bandh was seen in several states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala among others. Now, a state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra tomorrow i.e. August 24.

Who called for Maharashtra Bandh?

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a “Maharashtra bandh" on August 24. Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the state assembly said all MVA allies will participate in the bandh on August 24.

Why is Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow?

The bandh has been called to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two young girls at a school in Badlapur of Thane district. On Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Sena UBT, stated that the purpose of the bandh is to highlight the importance of women's safety and to prompt the government into action. He also remarked that those who view the Badlapur protest, which concerns the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits.

All about Badlapur sexual assualt case

Two kindergarten girl students were allegedly sexually abused by cleaning staff at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur last week. On August 17 police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls. This incident created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur.

On August 22, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of two girls. As reported by ANI, the High Court was told that the investigation has started from every angle, “and there will be no mistake anywhere".

(With inputs from agencies)

