Video meetings have become an integral part of businesses these days, especially after the covid-19 pandemic. There are many video-conferencing tools that one can rely on. Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams are to name a few. While most of these are free to use and offer maximum participation to the users, the final experience may vary from one person to another.

Recently, Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to microblogging site Twitter to express his displeasure with Microsoft Teams app. According to Kamath, the video platform offered by Microsoft is ‘unnecessarily complicated’ than Google Meet, Zoom and others that are ‘simpler to use’.

In his tweet, Kamath writes “Why is Microsoft teams so unnecessarily complicated, google meets, zoom etc, are so much simpler to use. Thoughts?".

Twitteratis, as always, did not shy away from expressing their views about Microsoft. The response was overwhelming. Here are some of the replies

“Absolutely. Have turned Google Meet into my default VC tool. Simple, efficient, syncs seamlessly with the phone’s calendar & seemingly secure. MS Teams and Amazon Chime are unnecessarily complex," replied a user.

“Yes. have moved entirely to Google Meet now. Internet is v stable with a larger group. And I refuse to take meetings on Teams. Esp on a Mac it's hell. Zoom is ok but their renewals are weird," writes a user.

“Having used all three, Teams is best suited for an enterprise set up and not exclusively for VC meetings alone. The 360 degree integration with chats, channels, SharePoint, different apps one can plug in is sheer dreamy stuff. Zoom & Meet probably meet most of the VC only reqs," says another.

“I don't think any co does UX research the way Google does, the details they go into are truly remarkable, which inevitably results in all their products seeming very intuitive. One doesn't need to be an expert to use it. Quite the opposite for most Microsoft products I've used," replied a Twitter user.

“Microsoft Teams is more of an enterprise solution with integration to Microsoft 365 ecosystem whereas genetic is more simpler videoconferencing tool and zoom is more preferred for external and Teams is good for internal collaboration!," writes another.