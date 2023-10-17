The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain shut for six hours today on October 17, between 11 am and 5 pm due to maintenance work, the airport operator has informed in a statement.

The two runways at the Mumbai airport, will undergo "post-monsoon maintenance work". There will be no flight operations for the duration of work, it added.

Scheduled Maintenance

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours," as per the statement.

It addded that the airport has co-ordinated with all key stakeholders to “effectively schedule flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance". A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance.

What maintenance work is it?

The scheduled yearly post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan involves maintenance work. This includes inspecting the runway surface for wear and tear that might have occurred in the past six months. The goal is to guarantee safe and efficient flight operations.

The airport had conducted its pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on both the runways on 2 May earlier this year.

The primary objective for the temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards, authorities said.