Why is Mumbai airport shut for 6 hours today? Find reasons, timings and more details here
The two runways at the Mumbai airport, will undergo post-monsoon maintenance work. There will be no flight operations for the duration of work, as per a statement from the airport.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain shut for six hours today on October 17, between 11 am and 5 pm due to maintenance work, the airport operator has informed in a statement.
Passengers asked for support
Mumbai airport handles nearly 900 flights per day. The statement thus also asked for cooperation and support from passengers.
In the recent month, domestic air traffic at Mumbai International Airport reached 108 percent of the pre-pandemic level in August 2019.
The airport saw over 4.32 million passengers, marking a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. International air traffic also rose by 33 percent, with more than 1.1 million passengers recorded.
There were a total of 20,711 domestic flights and 6,960 international air traffic movements at the airport during the same period.
