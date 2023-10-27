Amrit Kalash Yatra serves as a tribute to the national heroes who devoted their lives to the nation

The South Central Railway (SCR) is preparing to launch a special train called the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' on October 28 that will run from Vijayawada to New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as part of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign flagged off the "Amrit Kalash Yatra" from the Raj Niwas on October 25.

Amrit Kalash Yatra serves as a tribute to the national heroes who devoted their lives to the nation. The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' (MMMD) campaign is a tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives for their nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 20,000 participants from across the country involved in the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be transported to Delhi in the facilitation of this train service with soil from home villages under the second phase of the government’s campaign according to Union culture secretary Govind Mohan statement to Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha as reported by IndiaToday.

“Desh ki mitti is being collected from each and every household as a mark of respect to the earth and people who sacrificed for the country," the letter stated, reported India Today . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Where mitti is not available, people can contribute a grain of rice. This mitti would be utilised in the Amrit Vatika being created in the national capital," the letter read.

The letter further states that the Amrit Vatika and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorials will be a memoir of the “spirit of valour and sacrifice of our veers who made our freedom and progress a reality".

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said, “This campaign provides us with an opportunity to pay our respects and express our gratitude to the brave men and women who gave their lives to secure our freedom and protect our cherished heritage," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said, "This campaign provides us with an opportunity to pay our respects and express our gratitude to the brave men and women who gave their lives to secure our freedom and protect our cherished heritage," reported ANI. He added, "It allows us to honour freedom fighters, defence personnel, and police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their names will be inscribed on the "Shilaphalakam," which will stand as a local tribute in villages and urban areas across our nation."

Route The special train is set to commence its journey from Vijayawada at 10 AM on Saturday, October 28. It will make stops at several stations including Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, and Agra Cantt, before reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.25 p.m. on the following day.

The sacred soil and rice gathered from various regions were transported to their respective state capitals and union territories from October 22 to 27. Following this, the 'Amrit Kalash' will embark on its journey to Delhi between October 28 and 30, reported Jagran.

