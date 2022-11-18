Why Jeff Bezos’ tips amid recession fears can trigger sales dip at Amazon?2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 04:22 PM IST
Jeff Bezos said delaying big-ticket purchases would mean keeping some ‘dry powder’ amid recession fear
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has advised consumers to hold their big purchases this season owing to recession fears. He pointed out that delaying purchases like new cars, televisions and appliances would mean keeping some ‘dry powder’ in the event of a prolonged economic downturn.