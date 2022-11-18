Why Jeff Bezos’ tips amid recession fears can trigger sales dip at Amazon?

Bezos's advice could mean a dip in sales for Amazon

The tips come ahead of the holiday season, and if too many people come to follow Bezos's advice it might trigger a decline in sales for Amazon itself. The company has revealed that it has suffered steep losses in third-quarter 2022 earnings. It said, the company's operating income decreased to $2.5 billion in Q3 2022 compared to $4.9 billion the same quarter last year, while net income dipped to $2.9 billion versus $3.2 billion during Q3 2021.