‘Emergency’, the upcoming movie of actor-turned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut, that was scheduled for release on September 6 has been facing backlash from a number of Sikh groups who have alleged that the film was is a big insult to the Sikh community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society has alleged that the film depicts Sikhs as “terrorists and anti-nationals", a portrayal that is "offensive" and damaging to the community's image.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Earlier, the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded ban on Kangana Ranaut's movie and sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The notice, sent by Paramjit Singh Sarna, President of the Delhi Unit of SAD, claims that the recently released trailer of ‘Emergency’ depicts historical facts inaccurately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has accused Kangana Ranaut of targeting the Sikh community rather than making a historical and political statement against Congress through her movie.

It criticises Kangana Ranaut, along with the media and political backing she receives, for deliberately distorting history to spread animosity. The notice asserts that such distortion is unacceptable and should be prevented from reaching the public through the film.

On Friday, August 30, senior Congress leader and advisor to the Telangana Chief Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir met a Sikh delegation that demanded ban on Kangana Ranaut's movie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All the Sikh community of Telangana, the people responsible for the gurudwaras and the president of the society here [in Hyderabad], they came to us and gave a presentation that 12 per cent of our people in the army. In the freedom struggle 83-84% of our people laid down their lives," said the senior Congress leader.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir said, “The delegation told me the state government should ban the film, otherwise the young people of our community will protest against the film. I told them please don't protest right now, give some time to the government, we will discuss on this."