Why ‘manifest’ is Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year for 2024

  • The Cambridge Dictionary selected ‘manifest’ as its 2024 Word of the Year, with nearly 130,000 lookups underscoring its significance. The word, now linked to the practice of visualizing goals to achieve them, rose in popularity through social media influencers.

Ravi Hari
Updated20 Nov 2024, 05:44 PM IST
The Cambridge Dictionary named ‘manifest’ its 2024 Word of the Year (Image credit: Screengrab from Video played on @CambridgeWords/X)
The Cambridge Dictionary named ‘manifest’ its 2024 Word of the Year (Image credit: Screengrab from Video played on @CambridgeWords/X)

The Cambridge Dictionary has named “manifest” as its Word of the Year for 2024, citing a remarkable surge in lookups and its widespread use across various contexts. In a statement, Cambridge Dictionary highlighted how the term has evolved from its traditional meanings.

Publishing Manager Wendalyn Nichols explained the decision, stating, “When we choose a Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year, we have three considerations: user data, zeitgeist, and language. What word was looked up the most, or spiked? Which one really captures what was happening in that year? And what is interesting about this word from a language point of view? Manifest won this year because it increased notably in lookups, its use widened greatly across all types of media, and it shows how the meanings of a word can change over time.”

A surge in popularity

Cambridge Dictionary said the word manifest was looked up nearly 130,000 times on the website in 2024, making it one of the platform's most searched terms. The report noted that this surge coincided with its adoption by performers, athletes, and entrepreneurs who credited their success to the practice of “manifesting.”

Also Read | &#8216;Vape&#8217; is the 2014 Oxford Dictionaries word of the year

Manifesting, in this context, refers to using specific mental practices to focus on desires and work toward making them a reality. Nichols emphasized how this newer sense of the word reflects contemporary cultural trends.

The word gained traction particularly during the pandemic, Cambridge Dictionary said, as people turned to social media for guidance on manifesting goals ranging from career milestones to personal relationships.

Also Read | Merriam-Webster dictionary reveals the most searched words of 2023

Influential moments in 2024

From late July to early September, Cambridge Dictionary noted, the Olympics and Paralympics amplified the word’s visibility. Athletes such as Simone Biles, Ezra Frech, and Mallory Weggemann publicly credited their victories to the power of manifesting. Earlier in the year, it said pop star Sabrina Carpenter was dubbed a “manifesting queen” by fans after appearing alongside Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour, while Dua Lipa attributed her record-breaking Glastonbury Festival performance to the practice.

Also Read | What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?

The dictionary report also highlighted a sharp increase in lookups around August 8, a date celebrated by social media influencers as particularly auspicious for manifesting. The day saw a flurry of podcasts, blogs, and social media posts advising followers on how to “manifest your best life,” with a special emphasis on financial success.

Key Takeaways
  • The word ’manifest’ saw a significant increase in lookups, highlighting the public’s interest in personal development and goal-setting.
  • Cultural events like the Olympics and social media trends contributed to the word’s visibility and relevance in 2024.
  • The evolution of language mirrors societal changes, particularly in how individuals approach success and personal aspirations.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWhy ‘manifest’ is Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year for 2024

