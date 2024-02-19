Why New York City Can’t Fix Its Ugly Scaffolding Problem

The building’s shed saga is an extreme example of the staying power of New York City’s scaffolding, whose ubiquity spurred some to joke that it is the Big Apple’s official tree. More than 8,300 sidewalk sheds currently enshroud some 360 miles of the city’s sidewalks, according to permit data from the New York City Department of Buildings. (Those numbers encompass active permits without taking into account whether a property owner changed vendors or briefly removed, and then replaced, scaffolding under a new permit.) Around 300 of those sheds are more than five years old.