Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday indicated that she would prefer another term from Karnataka in Rajya Sabha. Her tenure as Rajya Sabha member ends in June this year.

When asked on whether she would contest again from Karnataka, the finance minister said she did not know. "I will leave it to the party and wherever the party sends me, I have to go there."

Asked about her personal choice to represent Karnataka in the Upper House, she said, "Why not? Karnataka is such a wonderful state. I have the honour of serving the state not just because I am an MP. I always had great admiration for the state because it stood for several good things."

Sitharaman, who entered Rajya Sabha for the second time in July 2016 as a member from Karnataka, said she felt blessed to represent the southern state.

With inputs from PTI

