Why playing Vande Mataram at Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony caused a political row

Hours after Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 10 May, a controversy erupted over the order in which songs were played at the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai. The Tamil state song, Thaai Vaazhthu, was sung after Vande Mataram and the national anthem Jana Gana Mana during the ceremony.

The sequence of songs was a departure from long-followed state protocol and immediately triggered sharp reactions not just from the opposition DMK, but also from parties supporting Vijay’s government. The TVK distanced itself from the decision and blamed it, instead, on a “new Union government circular”.

Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan issued a letter taking exception to the Tamil song being pushed to third place, next to Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony. He called it the "violation of established convention."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did playing Vande Mataram before Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu cause controversy at Vijay's oath ceremony? ⌵ The controversy arose because Vande Mataram was played before Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the traditional invocation song for Tamil Nadu, which is usually sung at the beginning of government functions. This sequence was a departure from established state protocol. 2 What is the traditional protocol for songs at Tamil Nadu government functions? ⌵ Traditionally, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the invocation song in praise of Mother Tamil, is sung at the beginning of government functions in Tamil Nadu, followed by the national anthem at the end. 3 What was the reason given for the change in song sequence at the oath ceremony? ⌵ A TVK Minister stated that the change was due to a new Union government circular. However, he assured that this practice would be discontinued and the traditional order would be followed henceforth. 4 How does the sequence of songs at official events relate to Tamil Nadu's identity and federalism? ⌵ The sequence of songs has often become a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu's larger tussle over language, identity, and federalism, reflecting ongoing political and cultural debates surrounding the state's relationship with national symbols. 5 What is the significance of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu? ⌵ Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is the invocation song in praise of Mother Tamil, originating from a Tamil drama. It was officially declared the State Song of Tamil Nadu in 2021 and is traditionally sung at the commencement of government functions.

He demanded an explanation from the state government, stating that the Tamil invocation has traditionally been sung at the beginning of government functions and should be given due importance.

He also said that such a mistake should not be repeated in the future.

Traditionally in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the invocation song in praise of Mother Tamil, is sung at the beginning of government functions, while the national anthem is played at the end.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a statement, also called upon the state government to ensure due importance is given to the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' in all official events and functions.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the incident.

TVK Minister responds Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the song was pushed to third during Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony because of "a new circular from the Union government" and affirmed that this practice will no longer be followed in the state.

In a post on X, Arjuna recognised the Tamil invocation song as a state anthem, which naturally assumes priority in the state. He clarified that the TVK disagrees with the new practice of the song being played third, and resonates with the "usual practice."

Arjuna said that upon raising the matter with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the responsible authority, they were informed that the Governor only acted per the circular from the Union Government, making it an "unavoidable situation." Highlighting the importance of state language invocation songs, he said that the Union government must take appropriate actions.

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The Minister assured that the practice will be discontinued and the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event and the National Anthem at the end, as per the former practice.

Why is the sequence controversial? The 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' (invocation), traditionally rendered at the commencement of government events here, was sung third after 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' at the ceremony where Vijay took oath as CM of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Sunday’s controversy is the latest in a long-running political and cultural battle surrounding the Tamil state vis-à-vis the national anthem and the national song. The sequence has often become a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu’s larger tussle over language, identity and federalism.

The Tamil state song, which begins with the words “Neerarum Kadaludutha...”, comes from Manonmaniam, a Tamil drama written by scholar P Sundaram Pillai. In 1970, the Tamil Nadu government directed that it be sung at the commencement of government functions, educational events and public programmes.

In 2021, the MK Stalin-led DMK government officially declared it the State Song of Tamil Nadu and made standing during its rendition mandatory, except for persons with disabilities.

A major flashpoint over the song was in 2018, when Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswathi remained seated while the song was played during an event in Chennai attended by then Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The incident triggered outrage and protests from Tamil nationalist groups.

The controversy later reached the Madras High Court, which observed in 2021 that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was essentially a “prayer song” and not technically an anthem.

The past flashpoints The state governments had had issues over the song with the state governors too. A major confrontation emerged during the tenure of former Governor RN Ravi under CM MK Stalin. Ravi, now posted as Governor of West Bengal, has had repeated clashes with the DMK government over Assembly.