Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ’becoming less and less relevant’ to...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly becoming "less and less relevant" to the Royal family ever since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being blamed for sitting in the US and "scheming" against the Royal family.

“I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely, they are bigger than that?” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

Terming the timing of some of Harry and Meghan's announcements as "some rather strange coincidences", Bond said she thinks the couple are becoming less and less relevant to the news over in the UK. "The Royal Family will command the attention every time.”

The couple has remained in the news ever since they cut their ties in the UK for making bombshell revelations through memoirs, Netflix documentaries, and more. All of these eyebrow raising secrets coincidently clashed with Royal family's important days.

Meghan’s luxury lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, was launched prior to Prince William’s speech at event celebrating the accolade in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Another of her product launch coincided with the Trooping the Colour parade where the Princess of Wales was seen in public for the first time since she overcame cancer.

Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘running out of time’ A royal expert Richard Eden also told Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan are now literally “irrelevant” to the royal family and they are “running out of time” to reconcile with the family.