Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ’becoming less and less relevant’ to...

Terming the timing of some of Harry and Meghan's announcements as ‘some rather strange coincidences’, Bond said she thinks the couple are becoming less and less relevant to the news over in the UK

Livemint
First Published04:45 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria(REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly becoming "less and less relevant" to the Royal family ever since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being blamed for sitting in the US and "scheming" against the Royal family.

Also Read | Book on Beckhams tells how relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle soured

“I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely, they are bigger than that?” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

Terming the timing of some of Harry and Meghan's announcements as "some rather strange coincidences", Bond said she thinks the couple are becoming less and less relevant to the news over in the UK. "The Royal Family will command the attention every time.”

Also Read | Is Harry in for big blow? His ’favourite cousin’ seen joking with Prince William

The couple has remained in the news ever since they cut their ties in the UK for making bombshell revelations through memoirs, Netflix documentaries, and more. All of these eyebrow raising secrets coincidently clashed with Royal family's important days.

Meghan’s luxury lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, was launched prior to Prince William’s speech at event celebrating the accolade in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Another of her product launch coincided with the Trooping the Colour parade where the Princess of Wales was seen in public for the first time since she overcame cancer.

Also Read | Should Harry-Meghan take ‘sole responsibility’ to end feud with royals?

Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘running out of time’

A royal expert Richard Eden also told Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan are now literally “irrelevant” to the royal family and they are “running out of time” to reconcile with the family.

“Time is running out to come back while his father is still King,” he said adding that he thinks that when Prince William is King, "I can’t see him letting Harry come back and have a role again. They are irrelevant now, they are just not wanted as part of the monarchy. Maybe there could be some radical change but it’s hard to see.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsWhy Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ’becoming less and less relevant’ to...

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,710.90
10:29 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.8 (2.32%)

Grasim Industries

2,516.85
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.9 (0.08%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

327.60
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-5.45 (-1.64%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,801.95
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
193.75 (7.43%)

Welspun Corp

541.55
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
29.4 (5.74%)

Patanjali Foods

1,529.90
10:11 AM | 25 JUN 2024
72.95 (5.01%)

LIC Housing Finance

768.15
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
33.4 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue