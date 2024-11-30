Maharashtra's Pune city and its surrounding areas are witnessing an unusual cold wave this season. Temperatures have dropped as low as those recorded in typically cooler destinations like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala.

Notably, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius on Friday while Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala registered 10.5 degrees and 17.7 degrees Celsius temperature, respectively.

The temperatures at several locations across the city plunged to their lowest levels on November 30. NDA recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius while the temperature in Haveli (Loni Kalbhor) stood at 9.1°C. Malin registered 9.6 degrees Celsius temperature as Shivajinagar was just .1 points ahead with 9.7°C, and Pashan recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius temperature.

Rare phenomenon? The reason behind the chilling weather is severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. As the deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Fengal and is set to make a landfall in the next few hours, its impact has brought a rare phenomenon in the "Oxford of the East" — Pune.

This rare phenomenon is attributed to a severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which is evolving into Cyclone Fengal. Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala will primarily feel the impact of the cyclonic storm, but its indirect effects are being felt in Maharashtra.

The changes in atmospheric conditions as a consequence to the system has led to reduced humidity in the air. This has resulted in a continuous drop in temperatures in Pune during both day and night, Punekar News quoted senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi as saying.

Elaborating the rare phenomenon the meteorologist said, “The active flow of winds from the north, coupled with decreased humidity due to the cyclone, is intensifying the chill. This is why Pune is currently colder than Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, which are traditionally known for their cooler climates.” In addition to this, humidity levels and temperatures are expected to drop further in Maharashtra and Central India as cyclone Fengal will proceed northwestward.