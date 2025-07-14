Why Pune's Cafe Goodluck was shut — All you need to know about FDA inspection, glass piece controversy

The famous Cafe Goodluck in Pune is making headlines after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily suspended its licence, PTI reported. An official claimed that the major step to shut down Pune's famous eatery was taken over hygiene issues.

"An inspection was conducted, during which some unhygienic conditions were found. We have suspended the eatery's licence until further orders and necessary compliance," PTI quoted FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure as saying on Sunday.

A few days ago, a video purportedly showing the famous bun maska with a glass piece at the famous eatery went viral. A couple claimed that the glass piece was found in their order at Cafe Goodluck and recorded the footage of the incident, which quickly gained traction on social media.

After taking cognisance of viral reports about a glass piece allegedly found in one of Cafe Goodluck's food items, the FDA inspected the food joint, according to the official. The customer, identified as Aakash Jalagi, reported the matter online to the agency responsible for protecting public health, citing a breach of consumer safety.

‘Felt transparent, hard substance’ “It was my weekly off, and I had planned a small date with my wife at FC Road. We went to Cafe Goodluck and ordered tea along with Bun Maska. When my wife took a bite, she felt a transparent, hard substance in her mouth," Pune Times Mirror quoted the customer, a resident of Dhayari.

Accusing the restaurant of negligence in food preparation, Aakash Jalagi said, “Initially, we thought it was ice, but on checking, we realised it was a piece of glass. It could have caused serious internal injuries had she swallowed it.”