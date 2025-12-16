English
Why Putting Your Money In An IPO Is A Bad Idea | 'Negotiated Deal, Not A Lottery!' | Mint Podcast

Why Putting Your Money In An IPO Is A Bad Idea | 'Negotiated Deal, Not A Lottery!' | Mint Podcast

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:57 pm IST Deepti Bhaskaran, Sana Marwaha

In this podcast, we speak with Dhirendra Kumar, Founder of Value Research who makes a compelling argument about why investing in IPOs may not be a great idea for retail investors. For one, he says it's like funding an experiment - and you don't know which way its going to go. Second, it's the promoters who decide when and what price. Third - well, watch to find out!

 
