Why Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by Lawrence Bishnoi gang?
The report also mentioned that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was accused of seizing the funds collected in the name of gangster Anandpal Singh
Two shooters are among the three persons held by the Jaipur Police on Monday for their alleged involvement in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. Shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore were arrested outside a Chandigarh hotel. On December 5, shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore along with Naveen Shekhawat went to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's residence and shot him dead after talking with him for a few minutes. Nitin and Rohit also shot Naveen Shekhawat.