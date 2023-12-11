comScore
Why Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

 Livemint

The report also mentioned that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was accused of seizing the funds collected in the name of gangster Anandpal Singh

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (HT_PRINT)Premium
Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (HT_PRINT)

Two shooters are among the three persons held by the Jaipur Police on Monday for their alleged involvement in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. Shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore were arrested outside a Chandigarh hotel. On December 5, shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore along with Naveen Shekhawat went to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's residence and shot him dead after talking with him for a few minutes. Nitin and Rohit also shot Naveen Shekhawat.

Rohit Godara, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

According to a Times of India report, the interrogation of Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathode has revealed that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered as he had allegedly abandoned the protests against the “encounter" of another close associate, gangster, Anandpal Singh. The report also mentioned that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was accused of seizing the funds collected in the name of Anandpal Singh.

Also Read | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Rajasthan ignored Punjab police alert

The attackers -- Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana's Mahendragarh -- had planned to flee the country and had been allegedly promised 50,000 each to kill Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

Rajasthan ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN said after killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore fled to Didwana village in Rajasthan in a taxi and boarded a bus to Delhi. They reached Dharuhera town in Haryana and from there, the duo took an autorickshaw and reached Rewari railway station. From the station, Nitin and Rohit boarded a train to Hisar and met Udham Singh, a friend of Nitin Fauji.

Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore went to Manali and then reached Chandigarh on December 9. They, along with Udham Singh, stayed at a hotel using fake Aadhaar cards. Working on a tip-off, Delhi Police, who was working with the Rajasthan Police, reached the hotel and nabbed the three accused.

While Nitin Fauji has been taken to Jaipur, Rohit rathore was taken to Delhi, officials have said.

Published: 11 Dec 2023, 03:51 PM IST
