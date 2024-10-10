Why Ratan Tata left his job in the US and returned to India. ‘I came back for…’

  • Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan was the son of Naval and Soonoo Tata.

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman died in a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday. He was 86.
Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman died in a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday. He was 86.

Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata is one of India's most prominent business icons. Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Ratan Tata Death News Latest Updates

The Tata Chairman, who studied architecture and structural Engineering in the United States, never had an intention of coming back to India. In an old interview with Simi Garewal, he revealed why he came back to India.

 

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s globe-spanning acquisitions: Corus Group, JLR, Tetley Tea & more

He said, “I was in the US working as an architect and as a structural engineer for a period of time after I graduated.”

He also revealed, “I had no intention of coming back. I was not well settled but I was happily employed there.” When Simi asked, as why he came back, he replied, “My grandmother talked me into returning or rather I returned because she wanted me back. ”

“She was at that time little quite old and I have been very close to her. My mother and father had divorced when my brother and I were quite young and she brought us up. I was quite close to her and she wanted me back,” he added.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Death: Why the legandary industrialist shunned politics

“I came back for her or I would not have come. I happily came back.”

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was the son of Naval and Soonoo Tata. He and his younger brother, Jimmy, were brought up by their grandmother, Navajbai Sett, in the family estate known as Tata Palace in central Mumbai.

 

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s net worth: Titan who steered industrial behemoth shunned rich list

Ratan Tata death news:

The iconic industrialist, who redefined the Tata Group and steered its international presence, was admitted to Candy Breach Hospital Mumbai, where he breathed his last. To honor the industrialist and mourn his demise, several states, including Maharashtra and Jharkhand, announced one-day state mourning on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWhy Ratan Tata left his job in the US and returned to India. ‘I came back for…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    12:38 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.44%)

    Tata Power share price

    469.85
    12:38 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    8.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    931.20
    12:38 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -7.95 (-0.85%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    287.80
    12:38 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    5.3 (1.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    824.35
    12:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    21.9 (2.73%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,830.60
    12:28 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    20.5 (1.13%)

    Page Industries share price

    43,906.50
    12:25 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    3.45 (0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,652.35
    12:28 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -6.35 (-0.38%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,248.75
    12:23 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -57.5 (-4.4%)

    Lupin share price

    2,185.20
    12:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -99 (-4.33%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.30
    12:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-3.69%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    840.50
    12:26 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -26.85 (-3.1%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,438.10
    12:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    351.95 (8.61%)

    EIH share price

    439.00
    12:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    31.1 (7.62%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,753.25
    12:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    116.1 (7.09%)

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

    183.05
    12:28 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    12.05 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.